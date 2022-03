Hepp Garage gave this BMW E36 coupe a new heart at their company in Poland. Sitting in the engine bay is a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 bolted to a BMW six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Poweride adapter. The VR6 features forged rods and pistons, JRspec GTX3582R turbocharger, FMIC 600x300x76 mm intercooler, and AEM 400 lph fuel pump. The combination is good for 700 horsepower on a Ecumaster EMU Black ECU.

Source: Hepp Garage FB page and Ecumaster FB page