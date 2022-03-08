Golf Mk1 with a 1.4L TFSI Inline-Four

Volkswagen produced over six million Golf Mk1 cars and have been modified in almost every way. So when it came time for Elias Dos Santos to build his Golf, he wanted to try something different.

Elias drove the car for several years with a 9A 16-valve inline-four featuring a ported head and upgraded camshafts. However after going through several 9A engines, he decided to go with something stronger and more unique. He settled on a 1.4 L TFSI inline-four (CPTA) from an Audi A1.

These engines typically make 150 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque from the factory. However Elias increased his to 180 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. It features a custom 3-inch down pipe, Bosch 044 fuel pump, aftermarket RDX radiator, Porsche 911 side radiator for intercooler, and GFD Fabrications custom 2-liter water tank.

Elias paired the motor with a 020 manual transmission. It features Mk1 GTI close-ratio gear set and 4.47 final drive ratio. He installed a lightened flywheel, Sachs 4-puck clutch, and Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. Elias also converted it from cable to hydraulic clutch. The powertrain is supported by Golf Mk1 mounts, modified Golf Mk2 front mount, and Golf Mk4 driver’s side mount with a modified base plate.

The car rides on BC Racing adjustable coilovers with a custom lower strut bar and polyurethane bushings everywhere. Braking is handled by VW G60 calipers with 280 mm rotors in front and factory drum brakes in back.

The interior features a set of Sparco seats with four-point harnesses and surrounded by a roll cage. Behind the Dino multi-colored steering wheel is a custom dash panel with a Spa speedometer, digital fuel gauge, and Spitfire aircraft boost gauge.

Source: photos by Elias and Vamp Original