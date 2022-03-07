Nissan 240SX with a 740 hp 2JZ-GTE

This Nissan 240SX S13 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six installed by Rich Auto Works paired with a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission. The motor features a stock 2JZ-GTE VVTi short block with Brian Crower 272 camshafts, Precision 6870 turbocharger, and FIC 1650 cc injectors fed by two Walbro 450 pumps. When the car visited Crispeed Tuned it made 523 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque on 18 psi of boost and 93 octane fuel. When they switched to E70 fuel, the motor made 740 horsepower and 613 lb-ft of torque on 30 psi of boost.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page