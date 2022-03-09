John Reynolds is Building a 1967 Corvair with a Turbo LS4 V8

Two years ago John Reynolds completed his Subaru-powered Super Beetle. Soon after he began working on his next project, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvair with a tranverse V8. The unique car will be powered by a turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8 making around 700 horsepower. It will be paired with a Cadillac 4T80E four-speed automatic transmission and modified 35-spline axles. Everything sits on a custom tubular cradle with a cantilever rear suspension. Watch the latest build update and follow the progress on John’s channel.

Source: John Reynolds