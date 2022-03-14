For Sale: 1971 Datsun 240Z with a RB25DET

This 1971 Datsun 240Z is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Mims, Florida. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six making an estimated 400 horsepower. The motor features a CXRacing exhaust manifold and stainless 3-inch exhaust, Enjuku Racing oil pan, Infiniti Q45-sourced throttle body, Bosch 550 cc injectors, and RS-Enthalpy ECU. The finishing touch is a CXRacing T3 T04E turbcharger with .50 A/R compressor and .63 A/R turbine. The seller says the ECU is not communicating with wide-band oxygen sensor and recommends a tune. The RB25DET is paired with a five-speed manual transmission with a SPEC Stage 2 clutch. The car rides on a set of Konig 16-inch wheels with Firestone Firehawk Wide Oval AS 205/55 tires covering disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer