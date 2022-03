This 1971 Datsun 240Z is powered by a turbocharged 4.8 L LSx V8. TalonTSi97 Videos reports the motor features a stock bottom-end with 706 heads, BTR Stage 2 Turbo camshaft, LS2 intake manifold, and VSRacing 7875 Gen1 turbocharger. Behind the motor sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Monster clutch. Tuned by KP Tuning, the motor made 633 horsepower and 585 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel and 16 psi of boost.

Source: TalonTSi97 Videos