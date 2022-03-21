AWD Golf with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five Goes 9.07 sec

Joe Bristow and his Golf Mk3 “Golvo” attended an event at Santa Pod Raceway and set a personal best. The pair reached the end of the quarter-mile in 9.075 sec at 157.37 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo inline-five making around 900 horsepower on 3 bar (43.5 psi) of boost. The motor features forged pistons and rods, ported head, ID2600 injectors, Xona turbocharger, and MaxxECU. Power is sent to all four tires through a Quaife QKE45Z sequential transmission and Quaife differentials.

A video of the car on the dyno for those who can’t get enough of the Volvo inline-five singing.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf and Mk1Kieran