1994 Supra with a Turbo LSx V8

This unique 1994 Supra sold on eBay for $60,000. It was built by Matt Schnicke at his company Q&M Customs several years ago. Matt swapped the factory 2JZ inline-six with a turbocharged 328 ci LSx V8. The V8 features a 5.3 L block bored 20 over with Wiseco forged pistons (3.8″ bore), Lunati Voodoo rods, BTR Stage 4 turbo camshaft, and BTR dual valve springs. It also has a Precision 94 mm T6 turbocharger, two 46 mm wastegates, Nitrous Express system, and Holley Dominator ECU. Behind the V8 sits a FTI Level 5 automatic transmission with a Circle D 9.5-inch billet converter sending power to a 8.8-inch rear end with 3.55 gears and Driveshaft Shop Pro axles. Read more details about the Supra in LSxMag’s article.

Source: LSxMag and eBay