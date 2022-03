Scotty from Street Machine is back with their Mazda MX-5 project. The car was previously powered by a twin-turbo LS1 V8 but was swapped to a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six in 2020. After throwing a rod on the dyno, Scotty built another Barra using a “Green top” LPG motor. The MX-5 recently went to the dyno and made 567 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi of boost.

Source: StreetMachineTV