MRC Tuning and their Golf R Mk7 attended the VWDRC Test Day at Santa Pod Raceway. After several 9-second runs they broke into the 8’s with a 8.949 sec at 159.59 mph. The turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI (DAZA) inline-five produces 1016 horsepower and 1051 Nm (775 lb-ft) of torque on 2.7 bar (39.1 psi) of boost thanks to a RPC Motorsport RPC1000 turbo kit.

Source: VeeDubRacing and Doug MRC FB page