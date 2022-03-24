1979 Bronco with a Coyote V8

Firehouse Vintage Vehicles built this 1979 Ford Bronco at their company in Statesville, North Carolina. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 paired with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and dual-range transfer case. The Bronco rides on Rancho shocks and new leaf springs with a Borgeson steering box. A set of 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 LT285/70 tires cover disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. The interior features Dakota Digital gauges, Fat Fender Garage AC system, roll bar, and red leather upholstery. The Bronco is for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Source: Bring a Trailer