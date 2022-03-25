Update on Revline Racing’s Porsche 968 with a Turbo K24 Inline-Four

Revline Racing has worked hard rebuilding their time attack Porsche 968 GT1 race car. Since our last article the team ran into an issue with the billet head. Although they still plan on using a billet engine, for the time being they built another turbocharged K24 inline-four. This motor features a sleeved block, CNC-ported head, forged internals, Skunk2 Ultra Race intake manifold, Auto-Gruppen custom exhaust manifold, and Auto Verdi dry sump. The team also installed the Albins ST6 six-speed sequential transaxle in the back. The car is currently at Auto-Gruppen receiving a custom wiring harness for the Emtron KV12 ECU. After that it will be put on the dyno for testing.

Source: Revline Time Attack FB page and Auto-Gruppen FB page