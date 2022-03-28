RWD 2007 Eclipse with a Mid-Engine V6

James from Speed Farm Performance spent months converting a four-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse to rear-wheel drive. He achieved this by installing a 3.8 L 6G75 V6 and six-speed manual transmission in the back of the car. The powertrain sits on a factory front subframe surrounded by custom tubular supports. The factory engine bay holds a fuel cell along with the battery and stock ECU. James plans on installing coilovers and eventually a turbo system for a goal of 600 hp. Listen to James explain the project to Car-Addiction or follow the car’s progress in the build thread.

Source: Car-Addiction and Speed Farm Performance