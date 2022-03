Bruce and his R58VRT Golf set a personal best at TX2K going 7.916 sec at 187.99 mph. The Golf is powered by a two turbocharged VR6 (12-valve) motors. The front motor is 2.9 liters and capable of 1060 hp with a 80 mm turbocharger. The rear motor is 3.0 liters and capable of 1200 hp with a 88 mm turbocharger. Both transmissions are automatically air shifted by a FuelTech system. Watch Bruce compete at TX2K below.

Source: 1320Video