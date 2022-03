Daigo Saito unveiled his first generation Nissan Skyline GT-R project at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 earlier this year. One of the biggest modifications is the installation of a Dodge NASCAR R5P7 V8. These high-revving motors can produce upwards of 800 horsepower. Daigo paired the V8 with a RTS Gforce four-speed transmission and Sikky/Winters quick-change rear end. Thankfully Daigo shared videos of the engine screaming on the dyno and drifting.

Source: @daigosaito87