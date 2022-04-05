Track King Racing’s Toyota MR2

Track King Racing Toyota MR2 with a turbo 2ZZ-GE inline-four

Aaron King from Track King Racing found a 2000 Toyota MR2 Spyder with a broken engine and transmission six years ago. Over that time he’s transformed it into a one of a kind race car for time attack and hill climb.

The third generation MR2 (W30) comes from the factory with a 1.8 L 1ZZ-FED inline-four. However Aaron chose to install a 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four which is a popular choice for this generation MR2.

Aaron did not leave the 2ZZ stock. He rebuilt it with Mahle 10.5:1 pistons, Monkeywrench Racing (MWR) rod bearings, King main bearings, and MWR Stage 2 camshafts, springs, valves, and retainers. It also includes ANSU 1000 cc injectors, Lotus Racing En24 oil pump gear, and ported/polished intake manifold and throttle body.

Boost is generated by a Comp Turbo CT2871S turbocharger running a VRF custom vertical mount manifold, Turbosmart Hypergate 44 mm wastegate, and VRF 3-inch exhaust. Charged air is cooled via a VRF 600 hp air-to-water intercooler.

Jason Oefelein at Tuned by PSI tuned the motor on a Link G4+ Storm ECU. He was able to coax 348 horsepower and 256 lb-ft of torque out of it on 15 psi of boost and pump gas.

Aaron paired the turbocharged motor with a Toyota C60 six-speed manual transmission. It features a JDM helical limited-slip differential, Competition Clutch lightened flywheel, and MWR Gorilla clutch.

The MR2 rides on a Battle Version suspension with Powertrix adjustable coilovers. Aaron strengthened the car using a eight-point roll cage by Custom Cages UK, CHE front underbody brace, and Tanabe strut braces front and rear.

We couldn’t end this article without talking about the wild exterior modifications. The most obvious being a Monocraft GT300 Gen 1 widebody kit. Aaron enhanced the aero further with his own splitter, diffuser, GT wing, and canards. The finishing touch is a set of Konig Countergram wheels (18×8.5, 18×10) with Falken RT660 tires.

For more photos we please visit @trackkingracing or follow Aaron’s work on the Track King channel.

Source: @trackkingracing and Link ECU

