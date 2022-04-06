Lotus Elise with a Supercharged Honda K20

Momentum Motorsport’s Lotus Elise S1 was built in several phases at their company in Ireland. It originally came with a 1.8 L Rover K-series inline-four but they swapped to a 2.0 L Honda K20A2 inline-four using a custom tubular subframe/cradle fabricated by Momentum Motorsport. The K20 ran on a Hydra Nemesis ECU and they also installed a set of GAZ Gold adjustable coilovers.

The modifications made an improvement but over time they wanted more. So Momentum Motorsport installed a Rotrex C30-94 supercharger, custom exhaust, and Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission. This transformed the 800 kg (1763 lb) car into a super car.

As good as the Elise was, time once again brought the desire for more. They replaced the Nemisis ECU, factory gauges and wiring harness with a Pectel SQ6M ECU, Omega ICD digital display, and custom wiring harness. Momentum Motorsport also swapped the GAZ coilovers for a set of Nitron R3 adjustable coilovers. In the interior they added Reverie Mulsanne carbon fiber seats and a custom pedal box.

How much did the changes improve the performance? Well the Elise reaches 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 0-100 mph in 6.2 seconds, and competes a quarter-mile in 10.79 seconds. Even with those stats there is always room for improvement. One of the last modifications was changing to a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission.

Source: Momentum Motorsport