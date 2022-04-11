BMW E46 with a turbo Audi V6

This BMW E46 was used by Sposób Motorsport Drift Team to compete in several Polish drift series. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.7 L Audi V6 making 461 horsepower and 566 Nm of torque. The motor features a GT35 turbocharger, Nitrous NX system, FMIC intercooler, and ECUmaster EMU ECU. The drivetrain used an Audi RS4 transmission and Audi Allroad differential. The car rides on KW drift-spec coilovers with a Wisefab angle kit and M3 subframe. Inside the car are racing seats with 4-point harness surrounded by a Trela Motorsport roll cage. The unique car was sold last year and hopefully will be drifting again with the new owner.

Source: Facebook Marketplace