1969 Mustang with a 520 ci Jon Kaase V8

Pure Vision built this 1969 Mustang at their company in Simi Valley, California. The car is powered by a 520 ci Boss Nine V8 built by Jon Kaase Racing Engines. The all-aluminum big-block produces 805 horsepower and features a Dart block, forged crank and rods, and Aviaid dry sump system. A Tremec TKO 600 five-speed manual transmission sends power to Speedway 9-inch full floating rear end with a Currie nodular third member. The car rides on JRI shocks and Hyperco springs on a JME Enterprises cantilever pushrod front suspension and Maier Racing cantilever pushrod rear suspension. A set of Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors are covered by custom EVOD wheels front and back.

Source: Pure Vision, MotorTrend, and AutotopiaLA