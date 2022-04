Miguel Hernandez caught up with Frank De Jesus‘ 1985 Toyota Celica GT-S (RA65) at Kyusha Nights in El Monte, California. Frank replaced the factory 2.4 L 22R-E inline-four with a Lexus 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. Behind the V8 sits a W58 five-speed manual transmission with a custom bellhousing and a Supra 7.5-inch limited-slip differential.

For more details please listen to Larry Chen’s interview with Frank.

Source: Deliciouslife TV