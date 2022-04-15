1970 Camaro with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Smitty’s Custom Automotive built this 1970 Camaro for Dave Schardt owner of Forgeline. The car is powered by a supercharged LT4 V8 making 740 horsepower to the rear wheels. The motor features a Harrop Performance TVS2650 supercharger, Lingenfelter dry sump system, and Ultimate Headers long-tube 1-7/8-inch headers. A Bowler T56 six-speed manual transmission with ZR1 gearset and Centerforce DYAD twin-disc clutch sends power to a 9-inch rear end with a Moser LSD. The Camaro rides on Detroit Speed Hydroformed front subframe with tubular control arms and C6 hubs. The rear features their QUADRALink rear suspension with subframe connectors in the middle. A set of Forgeline GX3 wheels (18×11, 18×12) with BFGoodrich Rival S tires (315/30ZR18, 335/30ZR19) cover Baer 6R six-piston calipers with 15-inch rotors in front and back. You can read more about the Camaro in MotorTrend’s article.

Source: Forgeline and MotorTrend