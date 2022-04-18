2022 Jeep Wrangler with a 840 hp Supercharged V8

America’s Most Wanted 4×4 (AMW) built this 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at their company in Holly, Michigan. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hemi V8 producing 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission from a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. Up front is a Dana 60 axle while the back is a Dana 80. Both have ARB air locking diffs and 4.88 gears. The Wrangler rides on AMW’s HEMI Tuned long-arm suspension with 17-inch wheels and Maxxis Razr 40-inch tires covering eight-piston brakes in front. The SUV sold at Barrett-Jackson for $181,500.

Source: America’s Most Wanted 4×4 Barrett-Jackson