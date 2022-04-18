1973 Bronco with a 2.3 L EcoBoost Inline-Four

Retro Designs built this 1973 Ford Bronco at their company in Concord, North Carolina. The engine bay no longer carries an inline-six or V8. The Bronco is now powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L EcoBoost inline-four producing 310 horsepower and 320–350 lb-ft of torque. The motor features stock internals and a custom stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor is a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission sending power through a stock transfer case to the Bronco’s axles. Other modifications include an American Autowire wiring harness with Dakota Digital VHX control box and gauge assembly. The Bronco rides on an upgraded suspension with Bilstein remote reservoir shocks.

Source: Retro Designs FB page