Bjørnar Eskedal is a talented engine and motorcycle builder. Fresh off building his custom 1620 cc inline-five he started cutting and welding parts from Suzuki GSX inline-four motors to create a custom 1700 cc inline-six. Bjørnar completed the inline-six last year and was in the process of installing into a motorcycle frame. A lot of work later and the motorcycle is ready for its first test drive. Watch Bjørnar give the motorcycle a quick drive below.

