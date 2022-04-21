1966 Austin Mini with a Honda B16

Sep Sadeghi enjoys driving his 2000 Toyota Tacoma and 1977 Mercedes 450SL. However his pride and joy is a little red 1966 Austin Mini with an updated powerplant.

The car was built by MiniTec in 2007 with a 1.6 L B16A2 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a 2000 Civic Si. The powertrain sits on MiniTec’s MTB1 tubular subframe and covered by their 4-inch extended fiberglass front with flip hinges.

The Honda motor is cooled by MiniTec’s aluminum radiator and fan. A Private Label Mfg header routes into a custom 3-inch exhaust fabricated by Chris Marrero. It produces 156 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels.

A set of carbon fiber wheel arches cover John Brown 13×7-inch wheels with Nankang AS-1 tires (175/50-13). The 1600 lb car stops thanks to MiniTec’s 9.5-inch front disc brakes.

The inside of the car you find a power sunroof above reupholstered Honda Del Sol seats and flanked by custom door panels. In front of that is a custom carbon fiber dash with Autometer gauges. Controls include a DND Performance carbon fiber steering wheel, Skunk2 short-throw shifter, and Tilton pedals. Everything is surrounded by a MiniTec four-point roll cage.