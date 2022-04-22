For Sale: Custom 1941 Ford Truck with a OM606 Diesel Inline-Six

This custom 1941 Ford truck is for sale on eBay for £32,500 ($42,334) and located in Nuneaton, United Kingdom. Rusty Paint built the truck using a 1941 Ford cab and CDS custom chassis. It’s powered by a 3.0 L Mercedes OM606 turbodiesel inline-six tuned by Dieselmeken for 450-500 hp. The motor features a new Dieselmeken pump, Holset HX40W turbocharger, custom radiator, and custom intercooler. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a LSD and 31-spline axles. Inside the cab is new MSA seats with six-point harnesses, adjustable Wilwood pedal box, and roll cage. Seller states in listing “There is current mot & tax exempt 1941 paperwork as the truck was on the road in the UK prior to the build.”

Source: eBay.co.uk