Toyota MR-S with a Turbo 2ZZ Inline-Four

Justin Gaujenieks and his Close Enough Racing Toyota MR-S (MR2) competes in the GCG Open Class at World Time Attack Challenge. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.8 L Toyota 2ZZ inline-four producing 348 kW (466 hp) to the wheels on 25 psi of boost on CMS Performance’s dyno. The motor features forged pistons and rods, Monkeywrench camshafts, GTX3582 Gen 2 turbocharger, water-to-air intercooler, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The motor is paired with a Toyota C64 six-speed transmission with a JUBU dogbox gearset and Cusco limited-slip differential.

Source: CMS Performance FB page via Haltech FB page