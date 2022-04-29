Toyota GR86 with a Turbo B58 Inline-Six

Papadakis Racing spent eight weeks building Jhonnattan Castro’s Toyota GR86 for Formula Drift. The company started with a new 2022 Toyota GR86 and removed the factory powertrain, suspension, and interior. In the engine bay they installed a turbocharged 3.0 L B58 inline-six from a Toyota GR Supra. The motor features a computer designed and 3D printed Inconel exhaust manifold. Behind it sits a GForce GSR four-speed transmission sending power to a Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on a custom tubular front subframe and modified rear subframe with a Wisefab angle kit and StopTech four-piston brakes. Listen to Stephan how his company built the car in the video below.

Source: Papadakis Racing and @stephpapadakis