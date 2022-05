Patrick Wendolsky and his Wendolsky Motorsport Volkswagen Polo Mk2 compete in the Austrian Hillclimb Championship. The race car is powered by a 998 cc inline-four from a Yamaha R1 motorcycle. Hillclimb Monsters reports the motor produces 160 horsepower at 11,800 rpm. The 550 kg (1212 lb) race car still retains front-wheel drive with a sequential transmission. Watch Patrick race in Kitzeck, Austria below.

Source: Wendolsky Motorsport FB page and Hillclimb Monsters