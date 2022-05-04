Opel Corsa A with a 1050 hp Turbo VR6

David Lamik from Turbo Lamik has a very fast Opel Corsa A. Late last year David set a personal best of 8.957 sec at 263 km/h (163 mph). Since our previous article he’s made some changes such as installing a fiberglass front and Bilstein shocks. The car is still powered by a 1050 hp turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 paired with a DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission. He’s off to a great start this year with a 9.10 sec at 260 km/h (161 mph) during the Polish Grand Prix quarter-mile event. A few weeks later he went 9.183 sec at 264 km/h (164 mph) at the Drag Racing Slovakia quarter-mile event. Videos of both passes can be seen below.

Source: Corsa R30 Turbo Lamik FB page and Drag Racing Slovakia