Mikko Kataja Racing his 10,000+ rpm 4A-GE Powered Toyota Starlet at Schottenring

Earlier this year Mikko Kataja from VHT Racing put his Toyota Starlet race car on the dyno to prepare for upcoming races. The naturally aspirated 4A-GE inline-four made 255 horsepower at 10,309 rpm on Aral Ultimate 102 octane fuel. The motor is paired with a Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox, carbon fiber driveshaft, and AE86 Corolla GT rear end with Cusco LSD. Watch Mikko compete at the KW Berg-Cup Schottenring in Schotten, Germany.

The video below is from inside the Starlet on training run #4. This was Mikko’s fastest at 1:24.583.

Source: VHTRacing and Rallyeszene