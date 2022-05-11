VW Alltrack with a Turbo Audi Inline-Five

Innovative Motorsports offers many performance modifications at their company in Milford, Connecticut with the wildest being a DAZA inline-five motor swap. One customer took advantage of their service on their Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Mk7. After four weeks of work the wagon is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI inline-five from an Audi RS3. The motor makes a “conservative” 500 horsepower to the wheels. Other upgrades include Innovative Motorsports 3.5-inch exhaust and RS3 eight-piston brakes behind Golf R wheels. Listen to owner Alex Sweeney explain the project below.

Source: Innovative Motorsports