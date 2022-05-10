For Sale: 2005 Subaru WRX STi with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

We found this 2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi for sale on Bring a Trailer in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor features a Brian Crower Stage 3 272 camshafts, Garrett GT3582R turbocharger, Earls oil cooler, TiAL wastegate, and Tomei titanium exhaust. The car was converted from to RWD using a R154 five-speed manual transmission and Driveshaft Shop driveshaft. It rides on ISC adjustable coilovers with adjustable top mounts, aftermarket sway bars, aftermarket front tower brace, and SPL Parts outer tie rods. A set of Rays Gram Lights 17-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires cover Brembo calipers with slotted rotors in front and back.

Source: Bring a Trailer