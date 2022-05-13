For Sale: 1964 Ford Falcon Sedan Delivery with a 5.0 L V8

We found this 1964 Ford Falcon Sedan Delivery for sale on Bring a Trailer in Manhattan Beach, California. The car is powered by a 5.0 L V8 from a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra. Behind it sits a AOD four-speed automatic with Lincoln Mark VIII 4R70W parts and a Ford Explorer rear axle with 3.55 gears and a LSD. The car rides on Mustang control arms, KYB shocks, and traction bars. It stops thanks to Baer calipers and slotted/drilled rotors in front and Ford Explorer brakes in back. The interior features Lincoln Mark VIII seats, Le Carra steering wheel, GT350 style instrument panel, VDO gauges, and Vintage AC system.

Source: Bring a Trailer