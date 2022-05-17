1996 Civic with a K20Z3

Dan Braum’s 1996 Honda Civic has seen five different powertrains. The most recent will help him compete in Track Attack Colorado.

The hatback’s current powertrain consists of a 2.0 L K20Z3 inline-four and six-speed manual transmission taken from a 2007 Honda Civic Si. The K20 runs on a Hondata K-Pro V4 ECU. Dan upgraded the clutch and installed Hybrid Racing’s shifter and detent springs.

Dan also invested in suspension upgrades. The front features Ktuned upper and lower control arms, camber arms, toe arms, and bushings. He installed a rebuilt steering rack, taller lower ball joints, and GSR 26 mm front sway bar.

The rear suspension received Ktuned adjustable toe arms, camber arms, and trailing arm bushings. That was paired with a Progress 22mm adjustable rear sway bar and subframe brace.

Dan installed a set of set of Progress CS3 adjustable coilovers and Honed Developments’ roll center correction kit in front and back. He improved braking with larger front brakes and swapping the rear from drum to disc brakes. Dan also upgraded the master cylinder and replaced the proportioning valve.

The next step is dyno tuning before heading to the track. You can follow the progress on Garage2Track channel or on @garage.2.track.