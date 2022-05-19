Ford Falcon with a Supercharged Godzilla V8 Makes 1305 hp on the Dyno

Frank Marchese from Dandy Engines brought a Ford XA Falcon to Harrop’s hub dyno for tuning. The unique car is powered by a supercharged 7.3 L Godzilla V8 built by Dandy Engines. It features forged pistons and rods, upgraded camshafts, pushrods, and valve springs. It also uses an external oil pump and a Harrop TVS2650 supercharger with a 115 mm throttle body. The V8 is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. At the end of the tuning session the motor produced 1305 hp (973 kW) and 1105 lb-ft (1498 Nm) on 16.8 psi of boost.

Source: HarropTV