Golf Mk2 with a 1300+ hp VR6 Goes 8.7 sec

Team Rühle Racing and their Golf Mk2 traveled from Hamburg, Germany to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK for Doorslammers 2022. The team made multiple runs with their best being a 8.707 sec at 173.72 mph. Unfortunately their transmission broke 4th gear and ended their weekend. On that run they turned their boost to 2.95 bar (42.7 psi) which they estimate was around 1350-1400 horsepower. The car’s powertrain consists of a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6, Quaife five-speed sequential transmission, and upgraded 4Motion AWD.

Source: VeeDubRacing