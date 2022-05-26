BMW E46 with a Twin-Turbo AMG V8

Adam Zajączek and his BMW E46 compete in the Polish drift series. For several seasons the car was powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2 L M156 V8 from a Mercedes S63 AMG. Earlier this year Adam sent the E46 to An-Car for a twin-turbo system. This increased the engine’s output to 764 horsepower and 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque on 0.3 bar (4.3 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Behind the motor sits a sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Adam Zajączek DRIFT FB page and An-Car FB page via Piotr