1979 MGB with a Rear-Engine Chrysler V8

Devon West enjoys building really unique vehicles. Last year we shared his wild V12 powered Mail Jeep. After that he wanted to build a rear-engine sports car. So Devon installed a 318 ci Chrysler V8 from a 1966 Dodge Charger in the trunk of a 1979 MG MGB. On top of the motor sits an Edelbrock 600 cfm four-barrel carburetor. A 727 three-speed automatic transmission sends power forward to a Humvee NGP 242 transfer case in the factory engine bay. The transfer case reroutes the power rearward to a flipped MGB axle under a Jeep CJ5 rear suspension. Devon also installed Dodge Neon disc brakes in front.

Related