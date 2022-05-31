Nissan R32 GTR with a 1030 hp Turbo 2.2 L 4G63 Inline-Four

Chris Alexander and his CJA Motorsports Nissan R32 GTR compete at World Time Attack in the Pro-Am Class. The race car is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L Mitsubishi 4G63 inline-four built by Tony Rigoli Performance (TRP). The motor features a factory block, TRP stroker kit, custom ground MIVEC camshaft, BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbocharger, and Emtron KV16 ECU. The combo produces 1030 horsepower to the hubs on 45 psi of boost. The car no longer retains the AWD drivetrain. Instead an Albins ST6 sequential transaxle sends power to the rear wheels. Andre from High Performance Academy talked with Dom from TRP about the unique race car.

Source: CJA Motorsports, High Performance Academy, and Tony Rigoli Performance FB page