1937 Chevy with a LS3 V8

Killer Hot Rods built this 1937 Chevy coupe at their company in Arlington, Texas. The car is powered by a 416 ci LS3 V8 built by Don Hardy making 625 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Holley Terminator four-barrel throttle body, Walker aluminum radiator, and 3-inch stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod RST twin-plate clutch. Power is sent through a 3.5-inch driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a Street Rod Garage chassis with Wilwood disc brakes, Strange adjustable coilovers, and a set of Circle Racing wheels (18×8, 20×11). You can read more about the coupe in Modern Rodding’s article.

Source: Killer Hot Rods and In The Garage Media