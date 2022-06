Nigel Pinder enjoys racing his Volkswagen Golf CL Mk2 at tracks all over Europe. Earlier this year he traveled to Nurburgring and completed several laps. While there he was able to reach 166.9 mph or 268.5 km/h with a 7,200 rpm limit on 225/45R17 tires. The Golf is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L VW ABF inline-four capable of 280-432 hp depending on boost level.

Watch Nigel complete full laps in the videos below.

Source: Pinderwagen and @pinderwagen