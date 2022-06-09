Ford Bronco with a Coyote V8

This Ford Bronco was built by ICON 4X4 in California. It is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 3) crate motor making 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Behind it sits a AOD four-speed automatic transmission and Atlas II 2-speed transfer case. Power is sent to all four wheel through a Dana 44 front axle and Dana 60 rear axle. Both have ARP locking differentials. The interior features custom leather upholstery, power windows and locks, Alcantara roof liner, custom Dakota Digital gauges, and roll cage.

Source: ICON 4×4 FB page and ICON 4×4 Design