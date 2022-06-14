1970 Mustang with a LS7 V8

This 1970 Mustang Mach 1 rolled into Roadster Shop for a their “Survivor Series” upgrades. The company started with their SPEC chassis featuring double A-arm front suspension and parallel 4-link rear suspension with panhard bar. For power they went with a 7.0 L LS7 V8 made to appear like a Ford motor. It features Holley EFI, “427 Cobra Jet” valve covers, fake front distributor, Hooker headers, and stainless steel exhaust. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The Mustang rides on adjustable coilovers and Baer four-piston disc brakes with drilled/slotted rotors. A set of Vintage Wheels Superlite wheels (15×8, 15×10) hold Diamond Back Classics 265/50-15 tires in front and 295/50-15 tires in back.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)