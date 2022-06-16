Custom Citroën Van with a Turbo Two-Rotor

This custom Citroën van was built by Isc Hideyuki and Tetsu Iizuka from Ushio Automobile in Japan. The project started with a 1974 Citroën HY Van cut down to a shell. They fabricated a custom chassis with an Accuair air suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Power is provided by a turbocharged 1.3 L 13B two-rotor bolted to a Mazda automatic transmission. The interior features custom seats, center console, and dash with Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Ushio Automobile FB page and @accuair_japan via Superfly Autos