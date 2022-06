It’s been a year since we shared the wild 1970 Holden Torana called “Real Deal” being built by Castlemaine Rod Shop in Castlemaine, VIC, Australia. The team spent the last year installing a 5.7 L Tipo F133F/H V12 from a 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. They paired the V8 with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch the most recent video on the project below or watch the build series here.

Source: Castlemaine Rod Shop