For Sale: 1968 Camaro with a Mid-Engine Oldsmobile V8

This custom 1968 Camaro is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Fort Myers, Florida. Centerline Vehicle Designs built the car in the 1990’s using a custom chassis with fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and 3.5-inch longer wheelbase. Sitting in the back of the car is a 455 ci Oldsmobile V8 featuring SpeedPro pistons, Holley carburetor, and custom 2-inch exhaust. It produces 486 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an Oldsmobile Toronado three-speed transmission with 3.06 gears. Centerline Vehicle Designs widened the body about five inches and lengthened it about 10 inches. The interior features Recaro seats, AC system, Autometer gauges, and roll cage.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops