Chris Forsberg Drifting Z1 Motorsport’s 370Z with a Twin-Turbo VR30DDTT V6

Chris Forsberg visited Z1 Motorsports in Carrolton, Georgia to drift their VR30DDTT-powered 370Z. The car has been a R&D mule for the company since it rolled out of the factory new. Chris drove the car new with the naturally aspirated VQ37 V6 and again when Z1 Motorsports installed their twin-turbo kit. In 2019 they swapped the twin-turbo VQ37 with a twin-turbo 3.0 L VR30DDTT V6 from an Infiniti Q50/Q60. They kept the 370Z JK six-speed manual transmission thanks to a custom flywheel they now sell. Watch Chris drift the car in the videos below.

Source: Z1Motorsports and @Z1Motorsports via Piotr