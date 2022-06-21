VW Golf Mk1 with a 1.8T Inline-Four

TRS Racing received this Volkswagen Golf Mk1 with a tired inline-four. The swapped it for a turbocharged 1.8 L (AUQ) inline-four and six-speed manual transmission from a Golf Mk4 GTI. The turbocharged motor produces approximately 178 hp (132 kW) and 173 lb-ft (235 Nm) of torque in factory spec. TRS Racing also fabricated and installed a custom intake, intercooler, and cooling system while MG Motorsport supplied a custom exhaust. The increased power also required a brake upgrade. In the front TRS Racing installed 280 mm ventilated rotors with four-piston calipers while the back were converted from drum to disc brakes.

Source: TRS Racing FB page