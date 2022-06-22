For Sale: 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor with a 439 ci Hemi V8

This 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The car was built on a Fatman Fabrications custom chassis with a Mustang II front suspension, power steering rack, and four-link rear suspension. The four-wheel disc brakes feature Wilwood calipes and drilled/slotted rotors. Under the hood sits a 439 ci HEMI V8 paired with a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission. The motor features a 392 ci bored and stroked, Crane roller camshaft, Hillborn fuel injection, Hot Head aluminum heads, and Holley ECU. On the inside you find a tan leather interior, Toyota Tacoma front seats, Old Air Products AC system, and Classic Instruments gauge cluster.

Source: Bring a Trailer